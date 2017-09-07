While you were in line for water, Richard Branson spent the storm in his wine cellar

Safe to say, people are little touchy these days.
And not only about Donald Trump’s DACA decision.
Down here, there’s like this ginormously scary, red churning thing out there, about to take aim at Florida.
Most of us are scrambling for supplies or panicking over whether to stay or to escape Hurricane Irma.
So when Sir Richard Branson took a few pictures of himself at his Necker Island estate Tuesday night in the British Virgin Islands, doing down-time things like chilling and playing dice and drinking wine, the Internet got a little upset.
“Experienced a night of howling wind and rain as #hurricaneirma edges closer,” he wrote on Instagram. “Expecting full force in about 4 hours, we'll retreat into a concrete wine cellar under the Great House. Wonderful team calm and upbeat.”
Wine cellar? Great House?
Many comments were positive, sending the airline mogul good vibes; others weren’t as neighborly.
Facebook user James Clayton wrote: “My recommendation to them is to build a barrier over the cellar as the Great House could literally get blown away, and not to drink as you need to be fully aware and conscious to survive a CAT 5 plus eye-wall.”
Heather Hamilton was incensed: “Seriously? People are dying and you're excited about a sleepover? As you well know, most people in the BVIs don't have cellars, much less concrete wine cellars. C'mon - have some respect. You're better than this.”
Jackie Mackin wasn’t pleased, either: “Well he can plan how many millions he might make from destroying our NHS while he's down there in his wine rich cellar eh? Richard Branson, you should be ashamed of yourself .... our NHS is precious and belongs to us. I used to respect you Richard Branson, not anymore.”
Branson is the 324th wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of about $5 billion, Forbes reports. OK, so the Virgin Group founder can literally do whatever he wants and spend the way he wants.
But in fact, Branson probably should have gotten the heck off of Necker Island since he had the resources. Though he, his friends, staff and family appear to be OK, most of the structures surrounding his estate were leveled.
His son, Sam Branson, posted a few pictures of the devastation on Instagram, with one caption reading, “Glad to say that all humans on Necker are ok although a lot of buildings destroyed. Very concerned for our friends and everyone on the neighbouring islands and people in its path. Please don’t take this hurricane lightly if it is heading your way. If your building is not very solid, do find somewhere safe! Homes can be rebuilt but lives can’t.”
With all his billions, he likely will be expected to help out in the rebuilding process, and does appear to be concerned and urging anyone in Irma’s path to seek shelter.
