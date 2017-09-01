Jamie McCarthy Getty Images
Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

September 01, 2017 4:07 PM

She’s a mom!

Serena Williams was induced Thursday night at St. Mary's Medical Center in Palm Beach, according to CBS12.

The tennis star, 35, gave birth on Friday to a baby girl with her fiance Alexis Ohanian by her side. UsWeekly confirmed the happy news.

Gossip Extra reports she was staying in a luxury wing at the hospital called Birthplace Suites, where Celine Dion gave birth in 2010.

Palm Beach’s WPBF-25 TV producer Chris Shepherd announced on Twitter that the infant weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, but his source is unclear.

Williams announced her pregnancy by accident on social media back in April.

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The congratulations are pouring in. One of the first to send her best wishes was Beyonce.

Last month, Williams celebrated her baby shower at throwback diner Nick’s in Palm Beach.

