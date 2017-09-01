Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

She’s a mom!
Serena Williams was induced Thursday night at St. Mary's Medical Center in Palm Beach, according to CBS12.
The tennis star, 35, gave birth on Friday to a baby girl with her fiance Alexis Ohanian by her side. UsWeekly confirmed the happy news.
Gossip Extra reports she was staying in a luxury wing at the hospital called Birthplace Suites, where Celine Dion gave birth in 2010.
Palm Beach’s WPBF-25 TV producer Chris Shepherd announced on Twitter that the infant weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, but his source is unclear.
Williams announced her pregnancy by accident on social media back in April.
The congratulations are pouring in. One of the first to send her best wishes was Beyonce.
Last month, Williams celebrated her baby shower at throwback diner Nick’s in Palm Beach.
