Survivor: Reality show becomes possible road to Olympics

In this photo provided by the U.S. Olympic Committee, the eight winners of “Scouting Camp: The Next Olympic Hopeful” stand with U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun and USOC Chief of Sport Performance Alan Ashley, at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. From left are Kyle Plante, women’s bobsled; Josh Williamson, men’s bobsled; Kelli Smith, women’s rugby; Devin Short, men’s rugby; Amanda Alvarez, women’s skeleton; Quentin Butler, men’s skeleton; Keely Kortman, women’s track cycling; Collin Hudson, men’s track cycling; and Ashley. U.S. Olympic Committee via AP)