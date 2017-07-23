Jerry Jones backs Elliott, puts on pre-camp show for Cowboys

FILE - This Dec. 11, 2016 file photo shows Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at MetLife Stadium before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year. Jones said Sunday, July 23, 2017 on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliott’s case was “not even an issue over he said-she said.” Seth Wenig, file AP Photo