Sigourney Weaver attends the "Marvel's The Defenders" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 21, 2017, in San Diego.
Sigourney Weaver attends the "Marvel's The Defenders" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. Photo by Al Powers
Sigourney Weaver attends the "Marvel's The Defenders" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. Photo by Al Powers

People

July 21, 2017 10:41 PM

Marvel TV shows 1st episode of 'The Defenders' at Comic-Con

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer
SAN DIEGO

The head of Marvel Television surprised fans at Comic-Con Friday by showing the entire first episode of the new Netflix series "The Defenders."

The show that unites superheroes Jessica Jones, Luka Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist premieres next month. Sigourney Weaver plays the villain.

Weaver and the rest of the cast, including Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Charlie Cox and Finn Jones, appeared during the presentation inside the San Diego Convention Center's largest exhibit hall.

Marvel Television's Jeph Loeb got a surprise himself: He received the Comic-Con Inkpot Award just as he was beginning the presentation. Comic-Con's programming director Eddie Ibrahim choked up as he presented Loeb with the award, saying his work in comics and television inspired his career path. The award recognizes achievements in sci-fi, fantasy and comics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’ 1:48

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’
Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament 1:06

Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament
O.J. Simpson is up for parole: A look at how he got here 2:48

O.J. Simpson is up for parole: A look at how he got here

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.