People

July 20, 2017 8:38 PM

Gojowczyk upsets defending champion Karlovic in Hall of Fame

The Associated Press
NEWPORT, R.I.

Peter Gojowczyk upset defending champion Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (5), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach Hall of Fame Tennis Championships semifinals.

Gojowczyk, a 28-year-old German, overcame 30 aces from the second-seeded Croatian. Gojowczyk was 3 for 3 on break points.

"In the end, it didn't go my way," Karlovic said. "That's life, that's tennis. That's how it goes sometimes."

Gojowczyk will face Australia's Matthew Ebden, a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 winner over Germany's Tobias Kamke. Ebden is the first qualifier to reach the semis on Newport's grass courts since 2011.

Ebden upset sixth-seeded Lukas Lacko in the second round.

The other quarterfinal matches are Friday. Top-seeded John Isner, the big-serving American who won the tournament in 2011 and 2012, will play fellow countryman Dennis Novikov. No. 4 Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France will face American Bjorn Fratangelo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’ 1:48

O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’
Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament 1:06

Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament
O.J. Simpson is up for parole: A look at how he got here 2:48

O.J. Simpson is up for parole: A look at how he got here

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.