O.J. Simpson is up for parole: A look at how he got here

Former football star and TV pitchman O.J. Simpson appears before Nevada parole board members on Thursday to plead for release after more than eight years in prison for a 2007 robbery to take back sports memorabilia. More than a decade earlier, he was acquitted of murder in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in the 1995 "trial of the century."