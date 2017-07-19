Jane Lynch on playing Janet Reno: She owned up to her mistakes

Genius casting move, or what?
We’re talking about Jane Lynch as Janet Reno.
The Emmy winning “Glee” actress is starring in the upcoming Discovery Channel miniseries “Manhunt: Unabomber,” as Attorney General Reno, who served in President Clinton’s cabinet from 1993 until 2001 and the first female to assume this position.
The scripted series — a special two-hour episode airs Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. — follows Reno’s historic time working with the FBI trying to track down domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, played by “A Beautiful Mind” star Paul Bettany.
Lynch told Today on Tuesday that she had been a fan of Reno’s and knew the infamous 1990s case well. “I was alive and thinking as an adult in the ’90s,” she said.
“She was a really independent force out there,” added the “Hollywood Game Night” host, who dons pearls, a brown wig and oversized signature glasses to play the Miami-born politician who died in November 2016. The Kendall resident had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1995. “She made a lot of mistakes and owned up to all of them.”
But Lynch, who is known for more comic roles, said it was “a huge gamble” playing a real person and a risk you “could fall on your face.”
We have faith the actress will do the part, um, justice.
“Manhunt” was shot in Atlanta, reports Deadline.
