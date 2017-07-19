Singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids On The Block left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal at Waffle House.
July 19, 2017

Jenny McCarthy: Donnie Wahlberg is a generous guy

By Madeleine Marr

What a guy.

No wonder Donnie Wahlberg landed bombshell Jenny McCarthy.

His band New Kids on the Block played Hard Rock Live on Sunday night as they wrapped their Total Package tour with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, and McCarthy was in the audience.

To say that these two are still in the honeymoon phase after almost three years of marriage would be an understatement.

The former “Singled Out” personality has the “Blue Bloods” star’s back. She posted on Instagram a lengthy love letter with a pic of him serenading her from the stage.

 

Thank you Mrs Wahlberg! Your support means everything to me, Lady! You make me better in every way. I love you. -Hubby

A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on

“For the past three months [of the tour] I have watched you pour out your heart and soul. I have seen you give hundreds, if not thousands, of hugs,” read the post. “I’ve seen you make every person you came into contact with feel like they were somebody special, because you do believe they are special.”

Wahlberg thanked her for sharing: “Your support means everything to me, Lady. You make me better in every way.”

