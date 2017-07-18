This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey, left, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in "Game of Thrones," which premiered its seventh season on Sunday, July 16.
People

July 18, 2017 8:05 PM

'Game of Thrones' debut draws record 10.1 million viewers

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES

Women dominate Westeros as never before, and it's the same with the ratings for "Game of Thrones."

Nielsen figures out Tuesday showed the HBO drama's seventh-season premiere last weekend drew a record-setting 10.1 million viewers.

That eclipsed previous top-rated "Game of Thrones" episodes, including the 8.11 million who watched the season five finale in 2015 and the 8 million who tuned in to that year's opener.

The numbers represent viewers who watched the episodes as they first aired. More join the party through streaming and DVR viewings.

This is the next-to-last season for "Game of Thrones," HBO has said.

