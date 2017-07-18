Bodyguard's gun linked to shooting at rapper's Arkansas show

FILE- This Sunday, July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. A bodyguard has been charged with illegally providing a firearm to the rapper and convicted felon, Hampton, who was performing when gunfire broke out at an Arkansas nightclub, while federal officials say one of the guard's guns matched a shell casing found at the scene. No one has been charged in the July 1 shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge, which left more than two dozen people injured. Jefferson County Sheriff via AP, File)