Noah Cyrus & Austin Mahone: New couple alert?

Everybody in the pool! On Saturday, Y-100 held its hottest (literally and figuratively speaking) pool party called Mack-a-poolooza at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
The concert event transformed the Miami Beach resort’s BleauLive stage and Arkadia Pool into one giant, crazy and loud show.
Performers included Iggy Azalea, who was just in town for Premios Juventud rocking red leather chaps; local cutie Austin Mahone; pop band Hey Violet; and Noah Cyrus, who sang with her sister Miley at iHeartRadio last month. Miley wasn’t here for this outing, but Noah keeps her entire family in her heart when she’s belting out tunes like “Stay Together,” “Make Me Cry” and “I’m Stuck.”
The 17-year-old told us during iHeart that although she is close to the “Hannah Montana” star, 24, her biggest inspiration is her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.
Cyrus, who just survived an excruciating interview with Wendy Williams, gave Noah one piece of advice that the daddy’s girl never forgot.
“He’s always like, ‘Do the Elvis hands on stage,’” said Cyrus of the signature way the The King of Rock and Roll flailed his arms about while performing. “That’s probably the most lighthearted advice, but the best, I think. My dad loves Elvis and I feel like I have a piece of him whenever I do that.”
When in the Miami area, don’t look for Noah out at the South Beach clubs. Her favorite spot to visit in the southern part of the country is much more simple.
“I love to eat at Cracker Barrel!” laughed Noah, who was spotted riding a jetski with Mahone in Miami Beach before the show. New couple alert?
The singer later posted it “hot as hell,” on Instagram. No disputing that.
Comments