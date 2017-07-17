People

July 17, 2017 9:49 AM

Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his "American Promise Tour." Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey's OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

  Comments  

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.