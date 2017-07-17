People

July 17, 2017 2:08 AM

University of Louisville opens exhibition on World War I

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections is recognizing the 100th anniversary of World War I with an exhibition of vintage photographs, war posters, documents and artifacts.

The exhibition opened last week and runs through Sept. 29 in the Photographic Archives and Kain Rare Books Gallery in the lower level of Ekstrom Library on U of L's main campus.

The exhibition also includes records from the Camp Zachary Taylor Library and propaganda posters collected at the time by a Louisville Boy Scout.

Archives and Special Collections Director Carrie Daniels says a broad range of materials is included, from the home front to overseas, with panoramic photos from Camp Taylor featuring hundreds of soldiers as well as letters from soldiers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash 1:32

Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.