Mexico's Angel Sepulveda
Mexico's Angel Sepulveda 19) celebrates after he scored a goal against Curacao during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.
Mexico's Angel Sepulveda 19) celebrates after he scored a goal against Curacao during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in San Antonio, Sunday, July 16, 2017.

People

July 16, 2017 10:48 PM

Mexico beats Curacao 2-0 to win CONCACAF Group C

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Angel Sepulveda and Edson Alvarez scored and Mexico held on to beat Curacao 2-0 on Sunday night at the Alamodome to win Group C in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and continue its bid for a fourth championship in five years.

Mexico advanced to face Honduras in the quarterfinals Thursday night in Glendale, Arizona.

The defending champions had a surprisingly tough match against Curacao, which was competing in the Gold Cup for the first time.

Sepulveda scored on a diving header in the 22nd minute off a cross-field assist from Raul Lopez. Alvarez scored in the 90th minute shortly after injury time was added.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio celebrated Alvarez's goal from a suite in the Alamodome while serving the third of a six-match suspension from FIFA for his actions toward officials during a Confederations Cup match.

Coming off a scoreless draw against Jamaica on Thursday night in Denver, Mexico was able to overcome a gritty effort by Curacao to finish 2-0-1 in Group C.

Jamaica beat El Salvador 1-0 in the earlier match, but both advanced out of Group C based on match points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash 1:32

Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.