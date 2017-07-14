New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 14, 2017, in New York.
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 14, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, July 14, 2017, in New York. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

People

July 14, 2017 10:46 PM

DeGrom wins 6th straight start, Mets rout Rockies 14-2

By BEN WALKER AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Jacob deGrom came out dealing once again, striking out 11 and winning his sixth straight start as the New York Mets began what could be a last-chance homestand by routing the Colorado Rockies 14-2 Friday night.

Michael Conforto and T.J. Rivera homered, Yoenis Cespedes got four hits and deGrom contributed two singles for the Mets, who trail Colorado by 9 1/2 games for the second NL wild card.

The Rockies posted their best record ever before the All-Star break, but absorbed their most lopsided defeat of the season while losing for the 14th time in 19 games. Big-hitting Nolan Arenado exited early after slipping on the bases on a misty night.

The Mets opened a string of 10 straight at Citi Field. With the trade deadline looming, general manager Sandy Alderson said: "Things would have to go exceedingly well for us, realistically, to change direction."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash 1:32

Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.