Stuff celebrities love: Paris Hilton’s wine-inspired scent, Gucci Decor

COVET
If you missed all the All Star action last week, all is not lost. Over at Alchemy, you can pick up limited-edition 59FIFTY caps, reminiscent of hats worn by MLB African American players in the 1980s and 90 and honoring various past All Stars. Andre Dawson (8-time National League All-Star) was on hand at the Miami Beach store to launch the collection, a collaboration with luxury menswear brand Fear Of God. https://www.neweracap.com
SHOP
In the you-know-want-it category comes Gucci for the home. The haute Italian fashion house just announced it was venturing into your sacred space, and that’s fine with us. The Gucci Décor collection, set for September, includes candles, trays, wallpaper, pillows, metal trays, tableware and silk screens. Prices from $190 to (cough!) $30,000. Needless to say, your house will be spiffed up, stat.
TRY
Every day is National Rosé Day when you spritz on Paris Hilton’s latest fragrance (her 23rd for those who are counting). The socialite/heiress told Fragrantica.com that the summery, fruity and very pink Rosé Rush “evokes confidence and ambition within all women.” Kind of like the way alcohol does? Bad joke. $60.
Comments