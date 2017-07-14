Blac Chyna started out on a stripper pole in Miami

One day she was working at the King of Diamonds strip club. Next thing you know she’s battling the Kardashian empire.
We’re talking about the one and only Blac Chyna.
The 29-year-old reality star born Angela White in Washington, D.C., is in the fight of her life. On Monday, a court commissioner granted Chyna a temporary restraining order against her former fiancé, Rob Kardashian. The only male sibling in the famed reality family must not contact Chyna or come within 100 yards of her. And Kardashian definitely can’t post anything on social media about her or their daughter Dream. The order will remain until an Aug. 8 hearing.
Last week the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted explicit photos of his baby’s mother, and Instagram shut his account down (though Twitter let him go off on a tangent). Chyna soon hired pro woman lawyer Lisa Bloom, who accused Kardashian of “revenge porn,” which is illegal in California, as well as of physical abuse.
It wasn’t always this way. The now contentious couple was once happy, after meeting at his half sister Kendall’s Sweet 16 party at an amusement park in 2014, People reports. The publication recounts how their first date went — and it didn’t involve a wad of dollar bills.
“I invited him over and I cooked for him and that’s how I rode him in,” Chyna recalled.
Rode him in? Strange choice of words. But possibly very appropriate. We found a video from May 2011 of Chyna straddling a stripper pole at King of Diamonds while hip-hopper Alyric performs “Bounce Dhatt A-s.” According to Masetv.com, KOD was where she met rapper Tyga in October 2011, with whom she has a son.
Yes, Chyna has rubbed elbows with the best: In December 2011, Chyna danced at a party for DJ Khaled’s birthday attended by Rick Ross at the Miami Gardens gentlemen’s club. Once her son King Cairo was born, we didn’t see much of Chyna at KOD anymore. He’s 4 now.
