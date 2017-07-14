Jennifer Lopez’s new video a giant ad for the Keys — and other things

It’s out and it’s pretty darn hot.
We’re talking about Jennifer Lopez’s new video for her song “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” off her Spanish language album produced by her ex Marc Anthony.
It opens with JLo staring at her luxury watch (hello, product placement), waiting in what appears to be a hotel room. Anthony arrives with another extremely attractive man, apparently the photographer, who says he is envisioning a “tropical” feel for the video. The actual shutterbug for the shoot was Steven Gomillion and jokes on his Instagram that he’s not actually that guy.
Tropical is definitely what you get. There’s the “Shades of Blue” star in signature come-hither poses and glamorous costume changes, dancing around various spots in Islamorada. There she is in the black dress with the thigh high slits she wore to Macy’s Fourth of July concert in NYC as well as long, flowy, high-drama gowns.
But the overall feel of the video, shot last month over two days, is intentionally retro and rustic, like the Florida Keys.
“It was like going back to feeling like you were in the 1970s. They wanted a very sensual and sultry feeling,” location manager Maria Chavez told the Sun Sentinel of the video’s vibe.
Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona (aka Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom) also appear with La Lopez, singing along and dancing; at one point the three are seen at a bar drinking Hennessy (another product placement). The Sentinel reports that the music stars are at the OceanView Inn & Sports Pub for a future trivia session.
Looks like they all had a blast. A nice promo for the Keys, too.
No sign of the entertainer’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. The two were together this past weekend for various All Star festivities, looking closer than ever. Or could it be ARod’s on a tight leash? Us Weekly reported that after hearing rumors last month that the retired baseball player was sexting with an old flame, Lopez hired a private investigator to tail her beau.
“He found out and they had a huge fight,” an insider told the celebrity magazine. “But they’re working through it.”
Sure. What’s a little snooping between lovers?
“She’s really into Alex and wants it to work,” the source continued. “So she’s trying to control as much as she can.”
