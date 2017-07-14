Say what? ‘OITNB’ star Jackie Cruz has a Kardashian connection

Flaca in the house! Jackie Cruz of “Orange is the New Black” was in town, where she has a bit of history. The Domican-American actress is buddies with Kourtney Kardashian and appeared on a few episodes of the reality star’s short lived E! series “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” back in 2009. This time around, Cruz was here to chat about the recently launched season of her Netflix hit.
You are a frequent visitor to Miami. What do you like about the city?
I love the beach and I always get to spend some time with my family. My sister and cousin live here. I go to dinner at Komodo and order the beef jerky. My friend [owner] Dave Grutman always takes care of me. Maybe on a Sunday you might catch me dancing at his club, LIV. I was staying at the East hotel at the Brickell City Centre and went shopping at the mall. I kinda went nuts at Sephora and Saks!
How do you feel your character has changed on “OITNB?”
I mean, I started with two lines and now my character is a fan favorite. The show changed my world and I’m so blessed to be apart of a pioneering, game-changing show. We were the first show to have such a diverse cast of women. Young kids are watching us and feeling represented. I never knew I would be apart of that change in Hollywood. In season 5 we get to see Flaca do some funny, crazy things and we also get to see a little more of her vulnerable side. Hopefully, you will find satisfaction and some great classic moments.
Can you divulge any plot points?
I don’t think the writers even know about season 6 yet, but like always, they leave you wanting more. I’m just so honored to be a part of a show that is bringing awareness to the conditions on the prison system and hopefully maybe some changes can be made.
How would you deal if you were actually behind bars?
I honestly don’t know if I could handle everything taken away from me. My family is the most important thing for me and if I couldn’t provide for them I would feel worthless.
What would you want to do if you weren’t acting?
I don't think there’s anything I would change in my life right now, but singing was always my first love. I’m going to pursue both ventures now performing with my band, The Family Portrait.
What other news do you have?
I just got funded for my first short called “Hangfire.” I’m working on producing and starring in that.
