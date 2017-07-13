People

July 13, 2017 9:07 PM

Man charged with murder in fatal TI concert shooting

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A hip-hop podcaster has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a popular New York concert venue before a T.I. performance.

Daryl Campbell pleaded not guilty Thursday in New York State Supreme Court. His lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, says they are going to fight the charges.

The May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza happened just before T.I. was to perform. A bodyguard of rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave, was killed in the shooting. Three other people, including Collins, were wounded.

Campbell is known professionally as Taxstone. Authorities say he had been feuding with Collins.

Last month, Campbell pleaded guilty in federal court to gun charges, admitting illegally possessing a firearm from another state. Authorities say that gun was used to kill the bodyguard, Ronald McPatter.

