Zumba creator tells you how to get fit and beat the heat

It’s stifling out there, which means you have to wear skimpy clothes in order to survive.
It also means you need to look good — and toned — in said skimpy clothes.
We caught up with Beto Perez, creator of fitness craze Zumba, who led a fitness class in honor of MLB All-Star Weekend on Sunday morning at Bayfront Park.
As a former Magic City resident, Perez knows a thing or two about working out in the Miami heat. Here are his five best tips for not passing out or ending up in a hospital strapped to an IV.
▪ It’s important to stay hydrated all day, not just during your workout. This doesn’t mean you should drink just anything — avoid sugary drinks and stick to water.
▪ Try to avoid exercising outdoors if possible. So many classes are available in indoor settings, such as in studios or gyms — don’t make it harder on your body than it already is.
▪ Wear clothing that has wicking capabilities — many pieces in our Zumba wear collection feature this technology, as do many other athleisure brands. Your body will thank you.
▪ If you must exercise outdoors, avoid the hottest part of the day and wear lighter colored clothing so the sun doesn’t hit you as intensely. I advise early in the morning or just as it is getting dark.
▪ Know the signs of heat exhaustion (dizziness, nausea, extreme fatigue) so you can stop your workout if necessary and avoid this happening to you.
