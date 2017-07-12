South African jazz musician Ray Phiri dies at age 70

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 1991 file photo, Paul Simon, center, plays a finale with lead guitarist Ray Phiri, left, and actor-comedian Chevy Chase on the saxophone in New York's Central Park. Ray Phiri, a South African jazz musician who founded the band Stimela and performed on Paul Simon's Graceland tour, died of cancer on Wednesday July 12, 2017 at the age of 70. Malcolm Clarke, File AP Photo