Spanish bullfighting El Fandi, challenges a Fuente Ymbro's fighting bull during a bullfighting at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 10, 2017. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo

July 11, 2017 6:20 AM

Spain's running of the bulls: 2 injured on Day 5

By ALVARO BARRIENTOS Associated Press
PAMPLONA, Spain

The quickest dash yet at this year's running of the bulls left two Spaniards injured but no one gored at the San Fermin festival on Tuesday, officials said.

One runner suffered a head injury and another suffered multiple contusions in the fifth day of the bull runs in Pamplona. Neither was reported to be in serious condition. Medical officials initially said only one person was injured.

The sprint along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring lasted 2 minutes, 13 seconds, the fastest so far.

One bull got out ahead of the pack and charged through the streets, causing some hair-raising moments as runners tried to stay in front of it or get out of its way.

In the runs, hundreds of people test their agility and bravery to race with six fighting bulls without getting gored.

Five people— four Americans and a Spaniard— have been gored since the runs started Friday.

The nine-day fiesta was made world famous with Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."

The bulls face matadors and almost certain death in afternoon bullfights. Bull runs are a traditional part of summer festivals across the country.

Twelve people, including four Americans, were gored at last year's festival. In all, 15 people have been fatally gored at the festival since record-keeping began in 1924.

