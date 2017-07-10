Jamie Foxx yuks it up with fans at MLB celebrity softball game

A mixed bag of stars came out for Sunday night’s All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Marlins Park.
Since most of the stars’ day jobs do not involve sports, they could use the practice.
Outside the stadium, a pop-up batting cage was set up to help them out.
MLB All-Star #daddydaughtertime #mlballstargame #asg #babydriver pic.twitter.com/WifGI7iBG3— Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 9, 2017
“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley not only can act, but can swing a mean bat. Maybe due to the fact that he was tan, rested and ready: The actor and single dad was in Miami after vacationing at Disney World in Orlando with his 13-year-old daughter.
Miles Teller was up next. The “Whiplash” star, who was arrested last month on a public intoxication charge, actually was a great hitter and had an excellent stance.
“Yeah, I’m pretty comfortable with softball,” said Teller, who spent some of his childhood in Florida, attending Citrus County’s Lecanto High School. Besides acting, Teller also played baseball there.
Next up at bat: Jennie Finch, who had a definite advantage over the other celebrities — the California native pitched with the Arizona Wildcats, the USA national softball team as well as the Chicago Bandits.
Another FUN (& Win) at the #ASG @MLB #CelebSoftball game! Always such an honor! pic.twitter.com/osPeC3F4zj— Jennie Finch (@JennieFinch) July 10, 2017
Jamie Foxx gave fans something to talk about. The “In Living Color” comedian turned Oscar winner (“Ray”) wasn’t so impressive out there. But that’s OK, he was amusing and people were rooting for him. “Go Jamie!” “You can do it!”
Foxx seemed frustrated at one point and jokingly pointed his bat in a quasi threatening way at the peanut gallery and yelled gibberish. Later the “Annie” star turned up his sleeve and showed off a bicep.
“I’m done,” he said, stepping away from the cage to retreat to an air-conditioned tent for VIPs. “I’m hot.”
Yep — temps were in the not-so-balmy 90s.
Another baseball novice trying out his stuff on the field against former All Stars like Rickey Henderson, Pudge Rodriguez and Tim Raines was former Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor, who told the Miami Herald he had a plan if he couldn’t make any home runs: “In the worst case, I’ll just hit someone and do a sack dance.”
The work’s not done yet for the celebs, who also included local telenovela hunks Jencarlos Canela and William Levy and singer Christina Milian. The MLB All-Star red carpet parade is set for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday up Biscayne Boulevard starting north of Chopin Plaza.
Comments