Barry Jenkins, center, and the cast of ‘Moonlight’ accept the award for best picture at the Oscars.
Barry Jenkins, center, and the cast of ‘Moonlight’ accept the award for best picture at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Barry Jenkins, center, and the cast of ‘Moonlight’ accept the award for best picture at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

People

July 10, 2017 3:53 PM

‘Moonlight’ director announces his next film project — and it promises to be a classic

By Connie Ogle

cogle@miamiherald.com

The director of the made-in-Miami “Moonlight” has announced his feature film follow-up to the Oscar-winning movie, and it promises to be a classic.

Barry Jenkins, who was born in Miami and adapted Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” into an award-winning screenplay, will now tackle the work of James Baldwin. He will direct Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk,” about a couple in 1970s Harlem, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The novel is about a young man who is falsely accused of rape and imprisoned and the efforts of his pregnant girlfriend to clear his name.

Jenkins wrote the screenplay at the same time he was working on “Moonlight” and has worked closely with the Baldwin estate on the project, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

barrytarell
Miami natives Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney were celebrated for ‘Moonlight’ at the African Heritage Cultural Art Center in Miami after the film took home three Oscars (for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali).
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Released in 2016, “I Am Not Your Negro,” Haitian-born director Raoul Peck’s documentary about Baldwin’s unfinished work, was nominated for an Academy Award but lost to “O.J.: Made in America.”

There’s definitely life after “Moonlight,” which also earned Mahershala Ali an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Jenkins is also working on a limited series for Amazon based on Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Underground Railroad,” which re-imagines the Underground Railroad as an actual, physical railroad.

Whitehead’s book won a National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize, and he appeared at the Miami Book Fair in 2016.

moonlight
The film ‘Moonlight,’ shot in Miami, is about a young boy growing up black and gay in Liberty City.
David Bornfriend ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash

Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash 1:32

Video shows Venus Williams fatal car crash
Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 1:07

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match
Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland 0:11

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.