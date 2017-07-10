Niece, heiress to Greta Garbo fortune dies at 85

FILE - In this June 17, 1999 file photo, Gray Gustafson Reisfield, left, and Bishop Caroline Krook stand next to the tombstone of Greta Garbo after the memorial service at the Woodland Cemetery in Stockholm, Sweden. Reisfield, the sole heiress to her aunt Greta Garbo's estate and a woman who was a long-time companion to the late Swedish-born actress, has died, a family member said Monday, July 10, 2017. TT via AP, File Tobias Rostlund