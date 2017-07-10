Albuquerque firm to design contemporary art museum annex

An Albuquerque-based architectural firm has been chosen to design the transformation of a former state records building into a contemporary art space for the New Mexico Museum of Art.
The selection of DNCA + StudioGP was recently announced by officials with the museum, the museum's independent fundraising arm and the state Department of Cultural Affairs.
The annex has been a part of the museum's strategic plan for a couple of years because the main museum near Santa Fe's historic plaza has only so much space to display and store works from a collection that tops 23,000 pieces.
The Museum of New Mexico Foundation is undertaking a $10 million campaign to bring the project to fruition.
The annex will be in Santa Fe's Railyard District. It's expected to open in 2020.
