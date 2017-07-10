Jenner sisters' label says only 2 Tupac Shakur T-shirts sold

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Jenner sisters' fashion label, Kendall + Kylie, said Sunday, July 9, that it sold only two "vintage" T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's likeness on them before pulling the shirts from the marketplace. The statement came in response to a photographer's lawsuit accusing the Jenners of copyright infringement for using two of his photos for the shirts, which briefly sold for $125 apiece. Photo by Rich Fury