In this Thursday July 6, 2017 photo, Alicia Cano waits outside for the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo in one location at the Dallas Museum of the Art in Dallas. The Dallas Museum of Art says more than 5,000 people attended the celebration Thursday night marking the 110th birthday of the artist.
People

July 07, 2017 8:31 PM

Frida Kahlo look-alikes attempt to break record in Dallas

The Associated Press
DALLAS

With unibrows and flowers in their hair, more than 1,000 people came to a Dallas museum dressed as Frida Kahlo as part of an attempt to set a record.

The Dallas Museum of Art says more than 5,000 people attended the celebration Thursday night marking the 110th birthday of the artist.

The museum, which partnered with the Latino Center for Leadership Development for the attempt, said evidence will be submitted to Guinness World Records next week and the review process will take up to 12 weeks.

Participants were asked to create a unibrow, put flowers in their hair, wear a red or pink shawl and a flower-printed dress.

The museum is currently featuring an exhibition called "Mexico 1900-1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, Jose Clemente Orozco, and the Avant-Garde."

