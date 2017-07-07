People

July 07, 2017 3:12 PM

Stuff celebrities love: Olivia Munn’s birthday getaway

By Madeleine Marr

Olivia Munn knows how to do a birthday getaway right. The newly single “Magic Mike” actress (who recently split with NFL star Aaron Rodgers) flew off to Turks & Caicos with a little help from Booking.com. Munn turned 37 while staying in a luxury villa; you can salivate over her lodgings by clicking on her Instagram account.

Cabana Life has got your back, as well as other body parts. Founded by a melanoma survivor, the outdoor clothing brand — which includes bathing suits, rash guards, cover ups and dresses — offers protection from 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays. Shop at cabanalife.com)

He’s not only the world’s hottest leader, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also a fashion plate. While meeting in NYC with Prime Minister Enda Kenny of Ireland on International Star Wars Day, Trudeau rocked a pair of socks featuring R2D2 and C3PO. When the charming politician marched in Toronto’s Gay Pride Parade, he opted for a rainbow-print anklewear from Halal Socks reading “Eid Mubarak” in honor of the Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan. How much do we love this guy?!

