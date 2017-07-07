Maluma does surprise performance with Marc Anthony at Premios Juventud

They went big and went home.
The “Premios Juventud” (aka Youth Awards) took over the The Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables Thursday night.
The annual awards ceremony honoring the best in young Latin talent also took over the Univision airwaves during a star-filled three-hour live broadcast.
Under the theme, “Apostando por el Futuro” (Betting on the Future), the 14th edition of the summer music celebration also focused on social causes that directly affect Latino communities by recognizing “Agentes de Cambio” (Agents of Change) for a better world.
There were some cool collaborations, like Maluma and Marc Anthony, who opened the show with a salsa rendition of Maluma’s “Felices los 4.” The two are amigos and often post pictures of each other on social media. Remember “that” kiss to take the heat off of Marc and his ex JLO after 2016 Latin Grammy Awards back in November? Anthony and Maluma poked fun at the situation and rumored reunion by locking lips on a plane afterward.
Another awesome surprise: Shakira singing with “A Sky Full of Stars” with Coldplay from Germany at the Global Citizen Festival.
Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Danilo Carrera, Jesse & Joy, Chyno Miranda, and Leslie Grace, PJ 2017 offered something for every musical taste, including a red carpet pre-show.
A surprise performance came from Iggy Azalea, ravishing in a red leather booty baring getup, and trying out her new song “Switch.” Also hitting the stage were chart toppers DNCE, J Balvin, Gente de Zona, Wisin and Zion y Lennox.
Fans voted online to select the winners in 10 categories. Two special awards were given to fan favorite Enrique Iglesias (Idolo de la Juventud/Youth Idol) and Maluma (Premio Supersónico/Supersonic Award).
A partial list of winners:
BEST SONG FOR DANCING
The perfect song for parties and the gym.
“Shaky Shaky” – Daddy Yankee
BEST SONG FOR SINGING
The best song for karaoke or shower concerts.
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi (Ft. Daddy Yankee)
BEST SONG FOR LOVING
The best song for the bedroom, the couch…or the back seat of a car.
“Ya Me Enteré” – Reik
BEST SONG TO CHILL
The best song for daydreaming or hanging out with friends.
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
For a full set of winners, click here.
Comments