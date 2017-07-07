FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, Jay Leno participates in the "Jay Leno's Garage" panel at the The NBCUniversal Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A television crew filmed Leno’s Stanley steam-powered car driving the auto road to the summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington this week. He told the Portland Press Herald that the idea was to recreate the first time a Stanley drove up the mountain in 1899.
People

July 07, 2017 12:16 AM

Jay Leno's steam-powered car makes it up mountain

The Associated Press

Jay Leno's car now qualifies for the popular bumper sticker, "This Car Climbed Mt. Washington."

But this was no ordinary car.

A television crew filmed Leno's Stanley steam-powered car driving the auto road to the summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington this week. He tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2tWDkYL ) that the idea was to recreate the first time a Stanley drove up the mountain in 1899.

From there, the 67-year-old former host of NBC's "The Tonight Show" traveled to Maine, where he visited Portland's waterfront and a Waterboro company that made vehicles for the Oscar-nominated film, "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Leno loves cars and owns more than 150 of them.

His show, "Jay Leno's Garage," follows the comedian as he travels around the country to find unique cars.

