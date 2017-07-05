Ambrosio
Ambrosio Getty
Ambrosio Getty

People

July 05, 2017 4:34 PM

Immigrants posing nude on Instagram for July 4 all the rage

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

A lot of celebrities took a break from Trump bashing for the July 4 holiday and instead showed their pride for America.

Of all the social media July 4 photos of stars with flags, one of the most eyebrow raising ones had to be from Miami Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Is the native Brazilian trying to get attention, or what?

Well, she got it.

On Instagram, Ambrosio stands holding a large symbol of the nation in her birthday suit, save for a pair of “Pretty Woman”-style thigh high boots.

Let’s just say she’s got the physique for such a pose, and it’s a free country, so why the heck not?

Not everyone was so thrilled by her pic with Old Glory. Comments included the words “vulgar,” “disgusting,” and “horrible.” Though the post did receive 261,996 likes by midday Wednesday.

Another nudie shot, sans flag, came from ex “Real Housewives of Miami” star Joanna Krupa, who’s living in Los Angeles these days. Apparently the Polish model doesn’t have too many neighbors out there because she is sitting on a rock by a pool, completely and utterly nekkid.

“Proud to be living the American dream!” wrote Krupa, who recently split with Mynt club owner Romain Zago.

If you want to the NSFW pics, go to the women’s respective accounts. We can’t post those kinds of things here, folks.

Or just take our word for it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 1:07

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match
Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland 0:11

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland
Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:09

Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos