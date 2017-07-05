British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers
British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers 99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cavendish sustained the injury in a crash Tuesday for which Peter Sagan was disqualified.
British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers 99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cavendish sustained the injury in a crash Tuesday for which Peter Sagan was disqualified.

People

July 05, 2017 7:27 AM

Tour continues without injured Cavendish, disqualified Sagan

The Associated Press
VITTEL, France

British rider Mark Cavendish has commended the "courage" of Tour de France jurors for disqualifying world champion Peter Sagan for a horrific crash that took both of them out of the race on Tuesday.

Speaking Wednesday, before the Tour set off without him from the spa town of Vittel on Stage 5, Cavendish said his immediate concern after he hit the deck was a profusely bleeding finger on his right hand.

"There was just a puddle of blood on the floor. I thought, 'I'm going to bleed to death here.' But my teammates were around and they helped me to my feet," he said.

The winner of 30 Tour stages in his stellar career was later diagnosed with a broken right shoulder blade and withdrew from the race. Sagan, who appeared to elbow Cavendish before he fell at high speed, stayed on his bike but was disqualified for endangering Cavendish and other riders in the sprint finish at Vittel.

Cavendish said: "It takes a lot of courage ... to eliminate the world champion from the Tour de France."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 1:07

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match
Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland 0:11

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland
Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:09

Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos