Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match

Bill Cosby arrived Monday at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial with his on-screen daughter, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, holding his arm.Pulliam played Cosby's daughter 'Rudy' on The Cosby Show.
Bill Cosby arrived at a Pittsburgh courthouse Monday morning for the start of jury selection in the sex assault case against him. Lawyers hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home. The trial begins June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.
Instagram user Megan Rebecca shared clips and images of Chris Cornell's final performance with Soundgarden at Detroit’s Fox Theater on May 17. This clip shows his performance of the band’s hit "Black Hole Sun."
The astrophysicist, whose new book, ‘‘Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,’’ was published this month by W.W. Norton & Company, sketched his answers in his living room with a Mont Blanc Meisterstück 146 fountain pen.
The Obama Foundation unveiled its plans for the Obama Presidential Center, which will be located in the South Side of Chicago. President Obama said that he wants it to be more than a library or museum, but a living and working center.
President Barack Obama, while speaking at the University of Chicago during his first public event since leaving office, said the single most important thing he can do now is to help support and prepare the next generation of leaders.