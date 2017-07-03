Celebrities out in full force for Irie Weekend

DJ Irie is a popular guy, as evidenced by the starry turnout at his four-day eponymous weekend, which kicked off Thursday with a gala attended by beautiful couple du jour Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard. The Victoria’s Secret Angel and NFL star were spotted splashing around in Miami Beach the next day.
Another celeb at the gala was “Shark Tank” businessman Daymond John, who also played at a golf tournament as well earlier in the day. Recently treated for StageII thyoid cancer, the FUBU CEO looked in great shape. Close by over at the Eden Roc on Saturday for a BBQ beach bash was “SuperHuman” star Christina Milian, showing off curves in a skimpy swimsuit.
Irie Weekend concluded with an eight hour blowout brunch bash Sunday at the River Yacht Club for Kevin Hart’s 37th birthday, which actually falls on Wednesday. The comedian/actor obviously had energy to keep the party going; the festivities ended up at LIV, which is now closed for renovations. Helping to bring the house down (pretty literally, folks) were rappers T.I., Nelly and Jermaine Dupri.
