Kevin Hart and DJ Irie at River Yacht Club July 2, 2017
Kevin Hart and DJ Irie at River Yacht Club July 2, 2017 Manny Hernandez
Kevin Hart and DJ Irie at River Yacht Club July 2, 2017 Manny Hernandez

People

July 03, 2017 10:54 AM

Celebrities out in full force for Irie Weekend

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

DJ Irie is a popular guy, as evidenced by the starry turnout at his four-day eponymous weekend, which kicked off Thursday with a gala attended by beautiful couple du jour Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard. The Victoria’s Secret Angel and NFL star were spotted splashing around in Miami Beach the next day.

Another celeb at the gala was “Shark Tank” businessman Daymond John, who also played at a golf tournament as well earlier in the day. Recently treated for StageII thyoid cancer, the FUBU CEO looked in great shape. Close by over at the Eden Roc on Saturday for a BBQ beach bash was “SuperHuman” star Christina Milian, showing off curves in a skimpy swimsuit.

Irie Weekend concluded with an eight hour blowout brunch bash Sunday at the River Yacht Club for Kevin Hart’s 37th birthday, which actually falls on Wednesday. The comedian/actor obviously had energy to keep the party going; the festivities ended up at LIV, which is now closed for renovations. Helping to bring the house down (pretty literally, folks) were rappers T.I., Nelly and Jermaine Dupri.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland 0:11

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland
Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:09

Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm
Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home 4:44

Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos