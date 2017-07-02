Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped save lives

Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
Police Chief Kenton Buckner also says the shooting early Saturday inside the Power Ultra Lounge may be gang-related.
Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds and three others were hurt. Police say two people were in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.
City officials say they will move Monday to shut down the club under a "criminal abatement" program. State regulators suspended the club's liquor license on Saturday.
About 100 people gathered at a Little Rock church on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil, and Mayor Mark Stodola sat in the front row.
Robert Holt, president of Let Our Violence End and pastor at Healing Waters Outreach Center, told the crowd at the vigil, "God bless our first responders."
