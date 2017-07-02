Warriors reach agreements with Andre Iguodala, David West

FILE - In this May 30, 2016, file photo, fans cheer as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry yells after the Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif. One of the NBA's biggest bargains until now, Curry is about to receive his massive payday. Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Friday, June 30, 2017, the Warriors will finalize a contract with the two-time MVP once the free agency moratorium ends July 6. Ben Margot, File AP Photo