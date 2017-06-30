People

June 30, 2017 8:05 PM

Parole board to hear Simpson case in Nevada gets new member

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

The parole board that will hear imprisoned football star O.J. Simpson's bid for release from a Nevada prison July 20 is getting a new member.

An aide to Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday that Christopher DeRicco of Reno is being named to replace Lucille Monterde, who didn't seek reappointment to the seven-member state Board of Parole Commissioners.

Board members Adam Endel and Anthony Cordia are being reappointed to new four-year terms.

DiRicco is a federal probation officer and a former Nevada state probation officer.

Simpson is seeking release from prison Oct. 1.

Now 69, he will have served the minimum nine years of a nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery, kidnapping and other felony charges in a 2007 confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland 0:11

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland
Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:09

Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm
Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home 4:44

Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos