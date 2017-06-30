Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez © Steven Gomillion
Jennifer Lopez © Steven Gomillion

People

June 30, 2017 4:42 PM

Yellow fever! Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose in Florida Keys

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Jennifer Lopez knows how to do things RIGHT.

Are we right, or are we right?

Sorry that’s enough of wordplay.

No. But really.

JLo has got it going on — and knows it.

Or her stylists do.

Whatevs. The woman is a powerhouse to be reckoned with as evidence by her latest photo shoot for her upcoming single, “Ni Tu, Ni Yo,” which means Not You, Nor I. It’s the first single from her upcoming Spanish-language album, produced by ex husband Marc Anthony.

 

Estrenando Nueva Música... #NiTuNiYo #July42017 #newmusic #July4th

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lopez posed in all her glory for fashion photographer Steven Gomillion earlier this month in Islamorada, for the song which features Gente de Zona.

She rocks a citrus yellow gown that is made for South Florida, where her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez happens to live part time for the sake of his two kids.

According to WWD, the sixties style getup was a custom-made by Michael Costello.

“Jennifer had a specific idea of wearing a colorful, flowing dress with her standing in the sunset,” explained Rob Zangardi, who styled the photo shoot, as reported by WWD. “Michael Costello created this custom look in the vein of something out of the 1960s. The final product has a retro feel with the sexy, modern feel of everything Jennifer Lopez embodies.”

Just in case you wanted to shop for the Vegas entertainer’s pricey outfit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland 0:11

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland
Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:09

Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm
Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home 4:44

Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos