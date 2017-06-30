Yellow fever! Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose in Florida Keys

Jennifer Lopez knows how to do things RIGHT.
Are we right, or are we right?
Sorry that’s enough of wordplay.
No. But really.
JLo has got it going on — and knows it.
Or her stylists do.
Whatevs. The woman is a powerhouse to be reckoned with as evidence by her latest photo shoot for her upcoming single, “Ni Tu, Ni Yo,” which means Not You, Nor I. It’s the first single from her upcoming Spanish-language album, produced by ex husband Marc Anthony.
Lopez posed in all her glory for fashion photographer Steven Gomillion earlier this month in Islamorada, for the song which features Gente de Zona.
She rocks a citrus yellow gown that is made for South Florida, where her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez happens to live part time for the sake of his two kids.
According to WWD, the sixties style getup was a custom-made by Michael Costello.
“Jennifer had a specific idea of wearing a colorful, flowing dress with her standing in the sunset,” explained Rob Zangardi, who styled the photo shoot, as reported by WWD. “Michael Costello created this custom look in the vein of something out of the 1960s. The final product has a retro feel with the sexy, modern feel of everything Jennifer Lopez embodies.”
Just in case you wanted to shop for the Vegas entertainer’s pricey outfit.
Comments