Kimye? Taylor/Katy? Janet? What’s the biggest celebrity gossip story so far?

Bevy Smith knows celebrities. No, really. They’re just not her beat, they’re her buddies. The host of “Bevelations” on SiriusXM satellite radio actually rubs elbows and hangs out with the stars. Google Smith and there she is posing with rapper Common; embracing “Power” star Omari Hardwick; and holding buddy Pharrell’s hand. Yes it’s fun to be Bevy, who was recently in Miami to chew the fat and do what she does best — gossip.
With July 4 coming up, we have to ask: What have been three of the most explosive gossip stories so far this year?
1. Kim & Kanye using a surrogate for their third child. 2 Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s ongoing feud, the epitome of “Bad Blood,” complete with celebrity friends taking sides. 3. Janet Jackson delivering a baby at 50 and a month later filing for divorce from her billionaire Muslim hubby.
You are all over the place with appearances and your two shows. What is a typical day like for you?
Each day is different depending on whether or not I’m traveling (I travel constantly). One thing that is a constant in my routine is reading newspapers first thing in the morning and checking social media.
Who was your favorite celeb interview?
My favorite celebrity interview was Kevin Hart. He was doing a press junket and giving very canned, scripted answers, but I got him to open up and really have a conversation. We had such a deep convo that I nicknamed him “BlackPak Chopra.”
Where do you think stars will go and celebrate on July 4?
They LOVE the Hamptons during the summer, especially 4th of July weekend. They’re the perfect backdrop for chic celeb fun. Gorgeous multimillion dollar oceanfront homes, nice restaurants and a bustling, yet exclusive nightlife.
Tell us more about your upcoming FOX show “Page Six TV.” Sounds juicy.
My role is to be the “Queen of The Scene.” To be in the room where it happens! After working with celebrities for many years, I will add the color commentary to the stories. I bring that extra zing, the special sauce which will allow our viewers to feel like they're a part of the mix.
