Stuff celebrities love this summer: Banana rum

VISIT
Sephora isn’t just a store for indulging your makeup obsession. It’s now offering so-called Brave Beauty workshops for those undergoing cancer treatment, dealing with hair loss and skin issues. “These classes initiate powerful and positive connections ... away from the hospital environment,” says Corrie Conrad, the retailer’s director of social impact and sustainability. Info: Sephora.com.
EAT
Ready or not: July 4 is almost here — and it falls on a Tuesday. No doubt it’s gonna be a scorcher. One suggestion: My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, bites made with a scoop of premium ice cream wrapped in soft dough. Why celebs can’t get enough: These frozen snacks are just 110 calories a pop.
TRY
Admit it. You get a little envious of all those vacation pictures you see on Facebook. Make your own getaway — in a glass with some ice. Bacardi has just released a banana flavor, and it’s an ideal base for tropical concoctions and favored by celebs like model Chanel Iman. Be sure to drink it at the beach.
