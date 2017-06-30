Chanel Iman drinking Bacardi Banana
Chanel Iman drinking Bacardi Banana Angela Pham/BFA.com Angela Pham/BFA.com
Chanel Iman drinking Bacardi Banana Angela Pham/BFA.com Angela Pham/BFA.com

People

June 30, 2017 2:32 PM

Stuff celebrities love this summer: Banana rum

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

VISIT

Sephora isn’t just a store for indulging your makeup obsession. It’s now offering so-called Brave Beauty workshops for those undergoing cancer treatment, dealing with hair loss and skin issues. “These classes initiate powerful and positive connections ... away from the hospital environment,” says Corrie Conrad, the retailer’s director of social impact and sustainability. Info: Sephora.com.

EAT

Ready or not: July 4 is almost here — and it falls on a Tuesday. No doubt it’s gonna be a scorcher. One suggestion: My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, bites made with a scoop of premium ice cream wrapped in soft dough. Why celebs can’t get enough: These frozen snacks are just 110 calories a pop.

TRY

Admit it. You get a little envious of all those vacation pictures you see on Facebook. Make your own getaway — in a glass with some ice. Bacardi has just released a banana flavor, and it’s an ideal base for tropical concoctions and favored by celebs like model Chanel Iman. Be sure to drink it at the beach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland 0:11

Justin Bieber sinks deep three pointer during surprise pickup game in Ireland
Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm 1:09

Bill Cosby enters court with 'Cosby Show' daughter holding arm
Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home 4:44

Heat's Hassan Whiteside surprises mother with keys to six-bedroom home

View More Video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos