HIALEAH, FL - JUNE 27: Miranda Cosgrove attends the DM3 - Press Day Miami - Un Nuevo Dia on June 27, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. ( Gustavo Caballero Getty Images for Un Nuevo Dia

People

June 29, 2017 1:50 PM

‘Despicable Me’ star Miranda Cosgrove in Minion mode

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Miranda Cosgrove had quite a busy Tuesday.

The “Despicable Me” star spread herself thin all over Miami, doing appearances on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia,” where she was joined by two giant Minions, her costars from the latest in the franchise about a villain named Gru (Steve Carell) who turns into a softie when three orphans come into his life.

 

@primerimpacto Thanks for having me! #despicableme3

A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on

Cosgrove also chatted with Univision’s “Primero Impacto,” and even crossed the causeway to Nikki Beach for more press interviews.

You’d think the onetime “iCarly” star would be talked out, but such was not the case. The 24 year old, rocking a supercute bob and mini dress the color of her little suspendered friends, said she was excited about this chapter of her career, reprising Gru’s teen daughter Margo.

As per her social media, she also rocked fingernails with Minions and her luggage featured one of the little guys.

 

Got to walk in the ocean in between press today. Miami is beautiful

A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on

In the third “Despicable Me,” Gru meets up with his (sort of) evil twin Dru and mayhem ensues while Margo tends to her own teenage angst and gets courted by an undesirable suitor.

Cosgrove was able to mix business with pleasure.

On her Instagram account, the native Californian posted a pic of her self ankle deep in the ocean with the caption: “Got to walk in the ocean in between press today. Miami is beautiful.”

The animated comedy is in theaters.

  Comments  

