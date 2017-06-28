Hey, Miami: How should you dress for summer at the beach?

How nice a resort is Acqualina?
The five-star luxury Sunny Isles Beach property has an on-site stylist in case a guest needs fashion advice, stat. Most days, you can find Amanda Gutierrez at the Acqualina Spa by ESPA boutique, which sells a mix of contemporary and ready-to-wear clothing and swimwear as well as accessories and lifestyle items.
So if you’re hankering for a staycation and don’t know what to wear on your night on the town, the Miami-born madrileña is your go-to woman. The well-traveled former maritime lawyer, who tapped into her creative side later in life, is now a proud fashionista at this celebrity magnet hotel.
As for Gutierrez’s own style, it’s classic.
“I never go with what is trending at the moment,” she says. “I buy things that I will be able to wear now and 10 years from now as well.”
As for her best sartorial tip for summer 2017: “Beachgoing in general should be easy and effortless,” she says. “Less is more. Women need to own a great bikini, cover-up, sandals and beach bag to carry their sun essentials.”
Guys? “For men, I recommend a [versatile] swim short, a lightweight crew neck and flip flops.”
Needless to say, a hat for both sexes.
The hot “now” colors, in her professional opinion: Metallics, burgundy, bright orange, rose and light gray.
All set.
