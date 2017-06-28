Amanda Gutierrez
June 28, 2017 5:16 PM

Hey, Miami: How should you dress for summer at the beach?

By Madeleine Marr

How nice a resort is Acqualina?

The five-star luxury Sunny Isles Beach property has an on-site stylist in case a guest needs fashion advice, stat. Most days, you can find Amanda Gutierrez at the Acqualina Spa by ESPA boutique, which sells a mix of contemporary and ready-to-wear clothing and swimwear as well as accessories and lifestyle items.

So if you’re hankering for a staycation and don’t know what to wear on your night on the town, the Miami-born madrileña is your go-to woman. The well-traveled former maritime lawyer, who tapped into her creative side later in life, is now a proud fashionista at this celebrity magnet hotel.

As for Gutierrez’s own style, it’s classic.

“I never go with what is trending at the moment,” she says. “I buy things that I will be able to wear now and 10 years from now as well.”

As for her best sartorial tip for summer 2017: “Beachgoing in general should be easy and effortless,” she says. “Less is more. Women need to own a great bikini, cover-up, sandals and beach bag to carry their sun essentials.”

Guys? “For men, I recommend a [versatile] swim short, a lightweight crew neck and flip flops.”

Needless to say, a hat for both sexes.

The hot “now” colors, in her professional opinion: Metallics, burgundy, bright orange, rose and light gray.

All set.

