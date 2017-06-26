Lamar Odom behaves himself while in Miami after ESPN mess

Former Miami Heat player Lamar Odom got a second chance at life, and looks as if he is trying to turn things around.
Last Thursday, the former Miami Heat player, who almost died after a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, the fallen basketball star was spotted at ORA nightclub, hitting up a party hosted by rapper Fabolous, dancing in the DJ booth with spinmeister E Feezy and chatting up a blonde model while nursing a glass of cranberry juice all night. OK, well at least it wasn’t anything stronger.
So nice, Odom visited twice; on Friday, the 6-foot-10 37-year-old hung out in the upstairs AntiSocial room, lounging on a velvet sofa and chatting up friends. No adult beverages were seen in his hand.
Yes, Odom does seem committed to his health, and Daily Mail even has pictures of him visiting the Hippocrates Institute, a wellness spa in West Palm Beach. Which is why the fallen pro athlete was so hot and bothered after sports reporter Stephen A. Smith made an, um, crack on ESPN’s “First Take” last week, saying that Khloe Kardashian’s onetime husband was on drugs when bashing Knicks owner Phil Jackson, saying one of his first moves as president was to sign a man using crack.
The ex-NBA star’s lawyer Saam Zangeneh, wrote a letter to ESPN in response.
“To say that his conduct was outrageous and unacceptable does not scratch the surface,” Zangeneh’s letter read in part. “We hope those at ESPN will actively voice their disdain for Mr. Smith’s inappropriate statement and take the proper action to support those that are fighting this disease.”
Smith responded in a statement of his own, saying he was actually criticizing Jackson: “My comments were NOT to put any more focus on Lamar Odom’s much-publicized drug use and addiction. He was not the target of my ire. The sole focus of my comments were directed at the unmitigated disaster that Phil Jackson has created since he’s arrived in New York.”
