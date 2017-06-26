Kerry Washington’s Instagram
June 26, 2017 5:12 PM

Stuff celebrities love: Kerry Washington’s food obsession

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

Celebrities: They’re healthier than you. Joking. But some do have access to amazingly nutritious food. You can too, with Veestro, a new plant-based meal delivery service. Kerry Washington recently posted a pic on Instagram of her meal: sharing “Current Food Obsession @veestrofood...yummy goodness.” WWE wrestler Brie Bella loves the quesadillas and pizza. www.veestro.com

Kate Winslet has a cushy gig — the actress is working with Longines as the Swiss watchmaker’s Ambassador of Elegance. What this means: the “Titanic” star got to design five of her very own limited-edition timepieces called The Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet. Bid on them through June 30 to help fund autism research at https://www.longines.com/auction. From $25K.

Dolce & Gabbana is poking fun to anyone who blasted them for dressing first lady Melania Trump. The designers have put out a pricey T-shirt. For $245, mere mortals can buy a shirt emblazoned with “#BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA” and a heart, a mock call to boycott the line, presumably because unlike many designers, Stefano Gabbana is proud when Trump has worn his clothing. http://us.dolce gabbana.com

