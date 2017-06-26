Stuff celebrities love: rag dolls with style

READ
Jimmy Fallon is in the news for another reason beside hurting himself or hosting an awards ceremony. The talk-show host is working on his second illustrated story, “Everything is Mama.” The Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group book, scheduled for an Oct. 10 release, is described as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view. The father of two’s “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada” was a bestseller published in 2015.
SHOP
If you need an on-point gift for a fierce little girl, GirlzNDollz celebrates everything female. The rag dolls are extra soft, colorful and fashionable. They encourage little ones to be confident and believe in themselves with accompanying literature to detail all the plushies’ different personalities. So snuggly, kids have been known to use them as pillows. https://girlzndollz.com
TRY
Can’t get away this summer? Take a staycation — with your makeup. Clinique’s new cosmetics collection by famed interior designer Jonathan Adler captures the jet-set glam of his favorite seaside destinations, including Palm Beach, as well as Capri and Santorini. “The collection feels like a vacation ... crisp, colorful, luminous, bright,” says Adler. From $22. At Clinique counters and www.clinique.com
