Governors break ground on US Olympic museum in Colorado

From left, Dick Celeste, chairman of the board of the U.S. Olympic Museum, joins Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, an Olympic Gold medalist, Colorado Springs, Colo., Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Scott Blackmun, chief executive of the U.S. Olympic committee, during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new Olympic museum Friday, June 9, 2017, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The $75-million project will be built just blocks away from the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters an the U.S. Olympic Training Center and breathe new life into the city's core. David Zalubowski AP Photo