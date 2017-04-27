Gordon Ramsay behaves himself while eating his way through Miami

Shocker: Gordon Ramsay was in Miami, and did not have one temper tantrum (at least nothing that was documented).
The celebrity chef (“MasterChef”) was seen happily spending time eating his way around town. On Monday night, Ramsay dined at Bazaar Mar and raved over the flower inspired sashimi.
During the meal, he tweeted: “Wow, wow, wow. Well done amigo,” to the SLS Brickell eatery’s Chef Jose Andres. Yes the pic of that food sure did look purty.
On Tuesday, the Scottish hothead posted on Twitter a picture of Calle Ocho outside the Tower Theater with the caption: “#Miami are you up for a food challenge?? I’ll be in Little Havana near here in just under an hour!!”
#Miami are you up for a food challenge ?? I'll be in Little Havana near here in just under an hour !! pic.twitter.com/djC00Gofob— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 25, 2017
Apparently, Gordo ended up back at SLS Brickell, this time at Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz, where the “Hell’s Kitchen” host was spotted.
He also had a hankering for Korean BBQ, tweeting a saliva inducing pic from KYU.
Delicious Korean Fried Chicken last night from #Kyu in #miami ! #vegas I'll see you soon with a BIG announcement tomorrow !! pic.twitter.com/mOH4lP9fhE— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 27, 2017
Ramsay says he has “big announcement.” We’re waiting...
Lesley Abravanel contributed to this report.
